The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,435 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 143,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTVE opened at $10.02 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

