The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a PE ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

