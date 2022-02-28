The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in REV Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of REV Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

