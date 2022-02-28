The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of AMTX opened at $11.69 on Monday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

