The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 24,375 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 6,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,732. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Several analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

