Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

