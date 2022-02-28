Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Tesla by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA traded up $52.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $862.40. 1,104,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,449,137. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $966.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $921.99. The stock has a market cap of $866.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

