Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $52.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $862.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,449,137. The firm has a market cap of $866.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $966.31 and a 200-day moving average of $921.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.