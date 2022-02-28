Ternoa (CAPS) Price Hits $0.0490

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $651,259.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ternoa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.71 or 0.06903789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.84 or 1.00686058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,198,725 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.