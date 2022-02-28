Tennant (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tennant stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tennant by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

