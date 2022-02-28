Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00.

2/18/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company's brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. "

2/16/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2022 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Tempur Sealy International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

