Telos (TLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TLS stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Telos has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $39.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Telos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
