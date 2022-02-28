Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT Lowered to €0.37 at Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €0.48 ($0.55) to €0.37 ($0.42) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.40) to €0.27 ($0.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.71.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

