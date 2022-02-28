Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,708. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

