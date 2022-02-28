Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. 22,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

