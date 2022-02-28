TD Securities Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

