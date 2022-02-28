TD Securities Cuts Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$0.95

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
GSV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
