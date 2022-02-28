TD Securities Cuts Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target to C$0.95

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GSV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.