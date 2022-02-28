Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.20.

TKO stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$692.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,743,278.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,223.14. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,868.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

