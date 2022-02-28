SVB Leerink Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $10.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

