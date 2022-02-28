Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

