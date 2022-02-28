Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 250,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sunrun by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 67,854 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sunrun by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

