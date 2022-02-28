Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

SUN stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.86. 4,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,999. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

