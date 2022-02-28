Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of SLF opened at C$67.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$70.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.73. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 12.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.54.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

