Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 582,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

