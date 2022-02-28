Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

