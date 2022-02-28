Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

