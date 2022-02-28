Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 686.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 42,953 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.35. 70,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,371. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

