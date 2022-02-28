Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $70.50. 13,282,660 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

