Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $15.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $607.67. 5,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,229. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $645.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

