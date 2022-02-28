Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $747,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 107,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

