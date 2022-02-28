Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 534 RH (NYSE:RH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.10. 6,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 12-month low of $346.07 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

