Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after buying an additional 774,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,780,000 after buying an additional 673,733 shares during the period.

GOVT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,603 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

