StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STKL. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

