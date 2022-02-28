StockNews.com Lowers ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MANT. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.38 on Friday. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

