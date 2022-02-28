StockNews.com Lowers Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

