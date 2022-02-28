StockNews.com Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

