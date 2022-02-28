StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence (NYSE:IHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IHC stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84. Independence has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Independence’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.
Independence Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
