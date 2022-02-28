StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence (NYSE:IHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IHC stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84. Independence has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Independence’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Independence during the third quarter worth about $501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $1,736,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

