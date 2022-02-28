StockNews.com Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Hold

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

