STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in STERIS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 71.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,635,000 after acquiring an additional 377,236 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

NYSE:STE opened at $237.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.68.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

