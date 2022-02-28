Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SCM opened at $13.15 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
