Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCM opened at $13.15 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

