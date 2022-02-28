Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $17.74. Stellantis shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 98,133 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 181.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

