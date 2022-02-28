Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $28.63 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

