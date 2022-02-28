Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.