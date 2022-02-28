State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.16

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 1317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

STFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,403. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

