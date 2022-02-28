Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.95 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

