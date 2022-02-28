Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLFPF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

SLFPF stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

