SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after buying an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after buying an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.