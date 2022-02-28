SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.29 and a one year high of C$26.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.