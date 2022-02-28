Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after buying an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,744 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Open Lending by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Open Lending by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,481,000 after acquiring an additional 681,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

