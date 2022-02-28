Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 31,860 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.